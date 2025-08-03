UNN Appoints Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya as 16th Vice-Chancellor

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has appointed Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya as its 16th Vice-Chancellor, following the conclusion of a merit-based selection process ratified by the institution’s Governing Council.

The appointment was confirmed on Sunday, August 3, 2025, after a meeting of the Governing Council chaired by Engr. Kayode Ojo. Professor Ortuanya, a renowned academic and legal scholar, succeeds Professor Charles Igwe whose tenure ended recently.

According to a statement issued by the university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Agha Egwu, the new Vice-Chancellor brings to the role decades of academic, administrative, and public service experience.

A Professor of Law, Ortuanya previously served as Associate Dean at the Faculty of Law, UNN Enugu Campus, and is currently a faculty member at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). He is also a visiting scholar at Loyola University Chicago School of Law in the United States.

Outside academia, he has held prominent public service roles, including Secretary to the Enugu State Government and Commissioner for Education in Enugu State.

The university noted that Professor Ortuanya’s broad expertise in university governance, law, and policy is expected to help drive the institution’s mission of academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.

“The University Community congratulates Professor Ortuanya on his appointment and looks forward to a new era of academic excellence and transformational leadership,” the statement said.

Professor Ortuanya is expected to serve a five-year term.