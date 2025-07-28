Ahead of 2026 governorship election in Osun state, Members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Elders Forum codenamed, “Igbimo-Agba on Friday, disclosed that the party’s primary election would be free of rancour.

Chairman of Igbimo-Agba Osun, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, disclosed this during the caucus meeting with APC Osun 2026 gubernatorial aspirants , held in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government area of Osun State, on Monday.

According to the Chairman, the contestants for the APC governorship ticket understand the process and procedure of emergence and would all play with the rules of the game.

He said: “We are here purposely because of the APC in the state, in preparatory towards the primary for November 2025.

“We are preparing the aspirants for the primary election that will hold this year, the message is that we should all work as one family. What people should expect is rancour rancour-free exercise, it will go smoothly without any issue.

“As we come together, let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles that define us: inclusivity, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence and service to the people.

“Let us harness our collective energy , creativity, and passion to drive positive change and build a brighter tomorrow for all.

“Together, we can achieve great things. Let us work collaboratively, respectfully, and tirelessly towards our shared vision. I look forward to our exploring ways to strengthen our party’s impact. Let us move forward together with purpose and determination

Advertisement

“We have 11 gubernatorial aspirants. Our aspirants are gentlemen, they are responsible men. At the end of the day when anybody emerges they will all support such person for APC to win at the end of the day,” he said.

Some Gubernatorial aspirants who present at the meeting are; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Hon. Bola Oyebamiji, Senator Mudashir Oseni, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Barrister Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Elder Peter Babalola, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi among others.