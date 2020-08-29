By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Director General of Osun State Bureau of Social Service (BOSS), Mr. Richard Tinubu has called for timely completion of Ilesa water project, noting that the project is strategic to the State Government and the people of Ijesaland, the benefitting community .

Tinubu made the call when he was on monitoring, surveillance and field operation visit to the water project sites in Osogbo, Kajola and Ilesa.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Evaluation and Field Operations, Engineer Ezekiel Anwo , the BOSS charged the contractors handling the projects to work within the scope of work plans and ensure speedy completion within the stipulated time designed for the project.

Mr. Tinubu explained that BOSS was created to supervise, monitor and evaluate projects, programs and policies of government to guarantee quality standard and to ensure value for money in government’s projects, programs and policies.

According to him, the project which is being funded with facility from the Islamic Development Bank and Federal Government of Nigeria would resolve the perennial water shortage in the entire Ijesaland as water would be available for domestic and industrial consumption when completed.

He applauded the governor of the State of Osun Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for being a reformer who is passionate about improving the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry.

While speaking with the contractor handling the water treatment plant in Kajola, Director General admonished that Local Content Act must be adhered to by engaging residents of the host communities.

He called on the contractor to ensure professionalism and to comply with the ethics of construction industry.

He stressed that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is determined to bequeath projects that will last and stand the test of time as legacies to the state which, according to him, is why he empowered the Bureau to serve as the watchdog of the office of the Governor in project monitoring, evaluation, surveillance and supervision.

Also speaking during the tour, Mrs. Adegbokun Iyabo, the Iyaloja of Kajola in Atakunmosa West Local Government area of the state, thanked the state governor for the project, saying that the water treatment plant situated at Kajola will provide a lot of jobs to the youths in the area.

The team which was joined by the leadership of Ministry of Water Resources and Energy as well as that of the Osun State Water Corporation visited the Project Site of Ilesa Water Project beside Ataooja Government High School, along Gbongan /Ibadan Expressway Osogbo, water treatment plant site at Kajola and reservoir tank site at Oke Imo, Oke-opo and Aralopon all in Ilesa metropolis.