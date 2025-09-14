Osun student leaders endorse Adeleke for second term, say his 3-year record surpasses APC’s 12 years

Student leaders from higher institutions across Osun State on Saturday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term, declaring that his administration in less than three years has outperformed the 12-year governance record of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leaders, under the aegis of the National Association of Osun Students (NAOS), made the declaration during a meeting with the governor at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Osogbo.

Commending Adeleke’s performance, the chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council (JCC), Osun axis, Comrade Ayobami Solomon Abel, said the achievements of the governor were evident across the state.

“As a student body, we are not here for praise singing. We are only here to acknowledge your good work as a governor. The people of Osun are feeling the positive impact of your administration. Even the blind can see what you are doing,” Abel said.

“I declare here today that your administration has performed far better than the 12 years of the previous APC government. That is a fact that is self-evident across Osun today,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Comrade Adedibu Mustafa Akinsumbo, president of NAOS (National Headquarters), highlighted Adeleke’s achievements in agriculture, education, health, workers’ welfare, infrastructure, sports, rural development and cooperative empowerment.

“Across Osun State, the good work of Mr. Governor is acknowledged by all sectors of society. Workers, farmers, artisans, market men and women have endorsed you for a second term because of your exceptional performance despite threats and intimidation,” Akinsumbo said. “We, your children, appreciate you and pledge to stand by you and your party now and in the future.”

The student leaders, in between solidarity songs and chants, chorused: “Adeleke, ma ba sere lo, ise re ma ntewa lorun o” (Adeleke, continue your good work. We are satisfied with your governance).

Responding, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation for the endorsement, noting that support from different segments of society had further emboldened his administration to “break new grounds in governance delivery.”

Advertisement

“We hope some failed opposition aspirants can see what Osun people are seeing and acknowledging,” Adeleke said. “We hope those aspirants who failed their people when they had the opportunity can accept their past failures and surrender to the wish of Osun people for Imole continuity.”

The governor announced the approval of two coastal buses for NANS and NAOS, as well as technical assessments on all internal roads within campuses. He also promised urgent attention to bursary issues and pledged to strengthen the Office of Student Affairs.

“To all students and leaders on Osun campuses, we will not take your support for granted,” Adeleke said. “In the nearest future, I hope to score an extra A-plus from the A rating you have given me today.”