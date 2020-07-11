By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government on Saturday confirmed that its Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested negative for Covid-19.

Similarly, 21 other patients have also tested negative and have all been discharged.

The State however announced the discovery of 23 additional cases, saying they were contacts from previous cases.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, made the announcements in a statement on Saturday morning in Osogbo.

Itwould be recalled that the SSG had about 10 days ago tested positive for the virus. But by Friday evening, the confirmatory test carried out after days of care and treatment returned negative, Dr. Isamotu further revealed.

He disclosed that some of the staff of the SSG who had previously tested positive were among those who tested negative.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens and residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus.

He also revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 233 with 116 active cases, adding that the State has successfully treated and discharged 110 patients, while seven deaths have so far been recorded.