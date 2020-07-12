The Federal Government has handed over the National Theatre at Iganmu, Lagos, to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers Committee for rehabilitation.

During the handover ceremony of the facility which was constructed in 1976, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the bankers were targeting one million job creation from the project in the next five years.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.