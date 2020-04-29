By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun East Senatorial lawmaker at the National Assembly, Sen. Francis Fadahunsi, on Wednesday, distributed 6000 bags of 10kg rice to residents in his constituency as palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

Fadahunsi, who was represented by the Osun PDP chairman, Soji Adagunodo, said the rice being distributed is worth N24million and that is is meant for all the poor and vulnerable (irrespective of political or religious affiliation) in the ten local government areas making up the Osun East Senatorial District.

“These bags of rice would be distributed to all the local government areas in the Osun East Senatorial District.

“Senator Fadahunsi had been giving palliatives to his political party people but this rice is for the general public.

“This rice is going to be distributed through the trade unions, religious leaders, pensioners and others.

“We are going to hand the bags of rice over to the structure of the party in the local government areas and from there, it will reach the targeted people.

“A lot of personalities have reached out apolitically to the people.

“Dr Deji Adeleke has done so, Mr Wole Oke, the House of Rep representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency has also given palliatives to people of the state.

“We are hoping that so many people that God has blessed will still come out to reach out to people.

“We are however calling on other lawmakers from the state to come out and provide palliative to the vulnerable in the state just the same way Senator Fadahunsi and Honourable Oke have done.” he said

He commend the Federal Government and state government for managing the COVID-19 effectively stating that the Nigerian governments had done very well by rising to the occasion to tackle the pandemic.

“With what is happening all over the world, we must give commendation to Nigeria government, we were able to curtail it, that is why the spread is so low.

“What they have in other countries is alarming but the social distancing and the lockdown has helped tremendously.

“I still believe that we should be able to manage the lockdown and the social distancing combine together with what the president has announced,” he said