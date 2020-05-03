By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State government on Sunday said it has recorded two new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 36.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, stated this in a release issued, signed and made available to the newsmen in Osogbo the state capital.

Dr. Isamotu noted that the two new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC last night.

He disclosed that the two cases are wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week.

“Last night, we received results of 53 samples we sent to the NCDC accredited Testing Centre for evaluation, out of which 2 tested positive and 51 returned negative.

“The 2 positive cases are wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week. They are currently receiving treatment at our Isolation Centre,” he said.

Isamotu further revealed that with the development, Osun now has 36 confirmed cases, 10 active cases.