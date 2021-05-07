By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A group within All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun state, The Osun Progressives (TOP), has commiserated with the family of world renowned cleric and general overseer of The Redeem Christain Church of God , Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The Osun APC group noted that though it was painful for parents to lose a child, but that God almighty knows best why such things happen at any point in time.

“It is a difficult pill to swallow but as a family in Christ, it is our hope that the they will be able to bear it in good faith.

“We call on Papa and Mama Adeboye in particular to take heart and bear the irreparable loss with fortitude,” the group said.

The described the sudden death of Pastor Dare as a rude shock and a sure message from God that HE owns life and determines what to do with it any time.

Accoding to the group, the solace in the passage of Pastor Dare was that he lived a full Christian life which is an assurance that he has a place in the bosom of his maker as it is in the Bible.

“As the Osun APC Caucus mourns and share grief with the illustrious cleric son of Osun, we pray God to put an end to death of promising young people like Pastor Dare Adeboye and wish his soul a repose.

“We also pray God to grant Papa and Mama Adeboye, the family and the entire Church the fortitude to bear the loss.” The group concluded.