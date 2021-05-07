By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated the commitment of his administration towards the development of youths in the state.

Oyetola stressed that the government was doing everything possible to give necessary support and encouragement to every young indigene to actualize their visions and become good ambassadors of the state wherever they are.

The governor stated this on Thursday while receiving audience indigenes of the state who were former Corps members and recipients of the Presidential Honours.

Recall that the total of 110 Presidential Honours recipients recently decorated and honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari for their outstanding performance during 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 National Youths Service Corps, NYSC’s years.

They were all presented with cash, automatic employment and scholarship to the Doctorate Degree Level by the President.

Meanwhile, the four recipients of the Presidential Honours from Osun are: Dr Adeoye Adeleke from Ife East Local Government, who served in Kogi state during 2017/2018 service year, Olalere Olayemi, from Ilesa East Local Government, he served in Kebbi State during 2017/2018 service year.

Others are Salako Olumide, from Boluwaduro Local Government, he served during 2018/2019 service year and Miss Odeyemi Yemisi from Ayedaade Local Government, who served in Bayelsa State during 2018/2019 service year.

The Governor, who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, congratulated them for making their families and the state proud.

He stated that the feat had further affirmed the status of Osun as the state of the virtuous in truth and in deed.

“As an administration and as your fellow compatriots, we expect you to replicate yourselves in our youths and widen the honours net by building an army of mentee that will fly our flag across the world.

“Our administration is working hard to provide quality, adequate and functional education for our children and youths to make them competitive in a knowledge and technology-driven world.

“I challenge you to make good our initiative and to take a cue from these honours by resolving to distinguish yourselves in your various fields to further make Osun proud”, Oyetola admonished.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Adegoke Ayodele, appreciated the government in the state for the support being given to the scheme at all time.

Ayodele, who was represented by the Assistant Director Corps Inspection and Monitoring, Mr Olatunji Jimmy, commended the former Corps members for exhibiting high degree of discipline, commitment and service to their fatherland during their service years.

Present at the event were the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamij, the Honourable Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Special Needs Mr Yemi Lawal among others.