IGP deployed tactical squad in attempt to assassinate Gov. Adeleke, PDP Chair alleges

The Osun State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi has alleged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun of planning to assassinate the governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke by deploying tactical squad as back up for the “illegal” take over of the state councils by sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors.

Bisi stated this during a press conference held at the party’s secretariat, Biket Junction, Osogbo on Wednesday.

“As we are all aware, Osun State has been thrown into the cloudy side of the news in recent days, no thanks to the surreptitious activities of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to destabilise the state with orchestrated violence obviously hatched in active connivance of his office and the opposition All Progressives Congress, banking on a non-existent court order as being brandished by the defeated Apc in the state,” he said.

He alleged Mr Egbetokun of deliberately deploying Special Forces under him to escort some “miscreants” into the local government councils in the state, saying, the actions was nothing but a blatant coup and obviously one out of the many mapped out plans to assassinate Governor Ademola Adeleke whose instruction to restore peace and order as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, was flagrantly violated by Mr Egbetokun.

“We understand that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been interfacing with Egbetokun, with the sole aim of ensuring peace after the fatal fracas on Monday, occasioned by forceful attempts by the sacked chairmen and councillors purportedly elected on the platform of the opposition APC before the advent of PDP administration in the state.

“The whole world must warn and prevail on Mr Kayode Egbetokun to desist from being an enabler of orchestrated attempts on the life of our Governor. This plans we want to emphasize, have been on the cards of the APC in Osun State since the good people of Osun State voted them out of office in 2022.

“The desperation to get rid of Mr Governor and take over the State through whatever means possible has been rife and clear enough since APC was shut out of government in Osun.

“These comments are made here today for record purposes and the world must hold the Inspector General of Police accountable in the event of any ugly eventualities in the Osun,” he added.