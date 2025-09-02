Peter Obi never engages in personality attacks – Obidient Movement

The Obidient Movement has reaffirmed that the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not engage in personal attacks or endorse such behaviour.

National Coordinator of the movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, stressing that Obi remains committed to issue-based politics and integrity.

According to Tanko, the former Anambra State governor does not condone smear campaigns or inducement.

“Peter Obi does not engage in personality attacks. In the case of Dele Farotimi, he merely expressed concern over the manner of his arrest and detention—a position clearly understood by the elder statesman involved,” Tanko said.

He added that Obi is well known for his refusal to gratify or entice individuals with money. Instead, he prioritises investments in education, healthcare, youth entrepreneurship, the almajiri system, and welfare for the poor and vulnerable.

“His focus has always been on lifting people out of poverty, not patronage politics,” he stated.

Farotimi was arrested on December 3, 2024, by the Ekiti State Police Command following allegations of defamation and cyberbullying brought against him by legal icon Aare Afe Babalola (SAN). The case was linked to comments in Farotimi’s 116-page book titled Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Tanko clarified that Obi’s intervention in the matter was wrongly portrayed in some quarters.

“On December 9, 2024, I was part of the team that paid a courtesy visit to Afe Babalola. The defamation case was later withdrawn through the intervention of the Ooni of Ife—not because Obi ‘begged,’ as falsely claimed. That narrative is a deliberate lie. Even Mr IK Aboyi, who witnessed the meeting, has already set the record straight,” he explained.

Advertisement

Addressing the controversial ‘Yes, Daddy’ audio, Tanko said Obi reserved his legal rights but chose not to pursue prolonged litigation, describing it as a strategic decision rather than an admission of guilt.

He also dismissed claims linking Obi or his team to alleged WhatsApp broadcasts targeted at Lagos.

“There is absolutely no credible evidence linking Obi or his associates to such messages. These recycled lies are the handiwork of paid propagandists desperate for relevance,” Tanko said.

The Obidient Movement maintained that Obi’s name is often dragged into controversies by political detractors seeking attention.

“Propaganda thrives on lies because the truth exposes their failures. Nigerians are tired of deceit, corruption, and manipulation. We will always stand for truth over propaganda, service over selfishness, and facts over fabrications,” Tanko concluded.