By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has joined other well wishers in celebrating a veteran journalist and prolific writer, Alhaji Olumide Lawal as he clocks 70 years on earth.

Alhaji Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, described Olumide Lawal as a real professional media guru who has used his God’s endowed wisdom to develop the society through writings .

He said, the Ede born journalist has impacted positively on the society through his series of writings.

According to him, “it’s not out of place if one qualified Alhaji Olumide Lawal as an angel in human flesh considering his contributions to the development of human race.

“Olumide Lawal today savours the quietude of his country home in Ede as a journalist supposedly retired but he still beams with vigour”

“His philosophy consistently manifests continuity of good legacy. A descendant of the great Lawal Family of Ailaka Compound Ede. He happened to be one of the leading science students in his class at the Seventh Day Adventist Grammar School Ede, clearly the most expensive in the entire Osun Division of that era.

“Alhaji Lawal has diligently paid his dues in rendering journalism and humanitarian services. It may well be said that beneficiaries of his good heart may deem this special 70th birthday anniversary to reciprocate and even replicate such.

“On this occasion of your 70th birthday, I on behalf of my family gladly rejoice with you and your families, I pray God to continue showering you with more wisdom to live your life in blessing the humanity, HAPPY BIRTHDAY EGBON.”

