By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the payment of 25% of severance allowances of all the former political office holders in the various local governments, local council development areas and areas offices of the state.

The payment which is to the tune of N285m is to be made with immediate effect to all the past political functionaries in the various councils .

The state commissoner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke disclosed this on behalf of the governor at the Conference hall of the Ministry of Local Governments and Chieftaincy affairs.

Addressing the Council Managers who are currently holding forth the affairs of the various Councils, LCDAs & Area offices, Prince Adeleke commended the governor for his magnanimity in fulfilling his promise to the beneficiaries, whom he acknowledged their dedication and sincerity of purpose while at the helm of affairs as political heads.

The Commissoner similarly used the opportunity to charge the Council Managers now directing the affairs of their respective local governments to continue to be diligent and dedicated to their duties, stressing that to whom much is given, much is surely expected in return.

The newly elected Chairman of the forum of Council Managers, Mr Wale Adedapo in his remarks, lauded the governor for his relentless efforts at improving the life of Osun people.

Mr Adedapo on behalf of his colleagues, made a pledge to continue to live up to the desired billings of the governor in their duty posts, pending the period the new political heads will formally take over the affairs of the respective Councils in the state of Osun.

While appreciating the Governor, the Council Managers through their chairman, also lauded the Commissoner for local government and Chieftaincy affairs, Prince Adeleke for being a worthy and reliable Commissoner, stressing that they have never had it so good .

It would be recalled that in February this year, the Osun state government formally disengaged all the political office holders in the various local governments, local Council Development Areas and Area Offices of their respective posts.