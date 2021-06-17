BY EMEKA EJERE
The Intelligence Unit of British magazine, The Economist, is set to moderate a webinar on Nigeria’s economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar, sponsored by Mastercard and Farmforte, is themed ‘Nigeria’s Hope Horizon: Getting back on the growth trajectory’, is scheduled to hold on June 23 and the public can register here.
“A pandemic took our globalized world by surprise and stopped some of the most active hubs dead in their tracks,” a note from the organisers said.
“As New York, Paris, London, and other economy-defining cities froze, in Africa the dynamic development has not slowed down.
“A fresh wind of youthful countries are too strong to hold down. They have seen mistakes made in other parts of the world and are avoiding them, taking the best of technology and entrepreneurship to move ahead swiftly.
“Join us in an exciting review of companies that will lead the way after Covid-19.”