As part of his administration’s avowed commitment to the socio-economic and infrastructure development through equitable distribution of projects and services, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated another road in Gbongan.

Oyetola noted that the completion and inauguration of the road within record time was a clear testament to the fact that he works his talks.

He reiterated that the quality of the newly-inaugurated road was an indication to the fact that his administration was irrevocably committed to providing quality service and making life more liveable for Osun people regardless of political and ethnic leanings.

The newly-inaugurated 3.65km Chief Adebisi Akande Trumpet Bridge/Olajokun Park-Adenuga Junction-Oke Church-Olufi Market Gbongan road was rehabilitated through the Ministry of Works and Transport Direct Labour team to reduce the construction cost to the barest minimum in line with the government’s policy to offer best services at minimum costs.

Inaugurating the road on Tuesday, Governor Oyetola said the adequate implementation and successful completion of some of the infrastructural facilities across the nooks and crannies of the State had further confirmed to the people of Osun the administration’s path to sustainable socioeconomic development and service delivery in all strata.

Governor Oyetola disclosed that the decision to rehabilitate the road was as a result of the need to improve on the socioeconomic standard of the town and the livelihood of the people.

Oyetola said that, prior to his intervention, the road had witnessed massive deterioration due to diversion of traffics to Gbongan township when Chief Adebisi Akande Inter-change Trumpet Bridge at Gbongan Junction was undergoing construction.

According to Oyetola, besides further giving a facelift to the ancient town, the newly-inaugurated road would also increase commercial and agricultural activities which the good people of Gbongan and environs are noted for.

“In delivering these services, we have taken particular cognisance of Gbongan, taking care of the health, educational and socioeconomic needs of the people, among others.

“The inauguration of this project is in further fulfillment of our commitment to the development of the ancient town and its people.

“The road we are inaugurating today witnessed massive deterioration due to diverted traffic to Gbongan township during the construction of Chief Adebisi Akande Trumpet Bridge at Gbongan Junction. As a responsible and responsive Government, we rose to the occasion to fix it to improve the socioeconomic development of our people. The rehabilitation of the road will no doubt improve the socioeconomic life of the people and the town in significant ways.

“Besides further giving a facelift to the ancient town, it will also increase commercial and agricultural activities which the good people of Gbongan and environs are noted for.

“The road was rehabilitated through the Ministry of Works and Transport Direct Labour team to reduce the construction cost to the barest minimum in line with our policy to offer the best at the minimum cost at a time the State is struggling with paucity of funds.

“We are happy to inform you that we lived up to our promise by delivering this 3.65km road within record time and with all relevant accessories, including road signs”, he added.

Governor Oyetola who urged motorists and other road users within and outside Gbongan not to engage in any act capable of undermining the newly-rehabilitated road, appealed to them to refrain from practices that can contribute to the rapid deterioration of the roads such as dumping of refuse in the right of way of drainage and highways that can result in flood, arbitrary road cutting and burning of items on the surface of the road.

“I also urge you all to ensure that all Government infrastructure in Gbongan are protected from damage. It is our hope that the people of Gbongan and its environ will take advantage of this road to improve on their businesses and the general social development of the area.

“Let me assure you and the good people of Osun that we shall continue to provide services and projects for the improvement of your collective and individual needs. It is our hope that you will continue to carry out your businesses and relate with one another in peace to sustain our ranking as the most peaceful State in Nigeria. As a government, we shall continue to do all in our power to secure the lives and property of the people and State at large”, he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye disclosed the readiness of the government to inaugurate some of the completed road projects across state.

Omowaye who reiterated the commitment of the Oyetola’s administration to the provision of infrastructure, particularly roads said no effort would be spared to ensure the completion of the ongoing road projects in the State.

“Commissioning of the road is not what is important to us but completion. As you can see there are lot of roads completed awaiting commissioning but we will look at the Governor’s schedule to ensure their inauguration.

“We cannot commission all but we will continue to do everything possible to complete them for the use of our people as this remained our topmost priority”, Omowaye added.

In his remarks, Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, commended Governor Oyetola for his kind gesture to the people of the town, particularly the appointment of an indigene of the ancient town as Uniosun Vice Chancellor among others.

Oba Oyeniyi who described the newly- inaugurated road as a welcome development said the intervention would go a long way to improve on the economic activities of his subjects.