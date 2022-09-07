Adebayo Obajemu

As a means of fighting the menace of oil theft in the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has disbanded its anti-vandal units nationwide.

Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has also given order that all illegal roadblocks mounted by the anti-vandal unit across the country be discontinued with immediate effect.

The action may not be unconnected with unsatisfactory performance and involvement of officers of the Corps in oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities, especially with the viral video of officers extorting money from petroleum marketers in Rivers State.

Announcing the dissolution in Abuja, NSCDC boss, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aragbesola, approved the measure to reposition the Corps for better service delivery.

Audi in a statement by Director, Public Relations, NSCDC Headquarters, Olusola Odumosu, noted that the federal government has expressed serious displeasure on the issue of oil theft, which according to him, requires drastic measures by the Corps in order to protect the major revenue base of the country.

“In view of the recent developments in some states and the unsatisfactory performance of the unit in the past few months, there is need to sanitise and bring fresh zeal to the operations of the unit.

“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has approved the dissolution of the unit nationwide and the dismantling of all unapproved road-blocks mounted by NSCDC personnel across the country with immediate effect.

“The Minister has also directed the immediate reconstitution of the Antivandal unit nationwide and we are going to do that without delay.”

The Commandant General in the statement lamented that security agencies were accomplices in oil theft, warning that the Corps will not hesitate in using its internal disciplinary mechanisms to sanction any personnel found sabotaging government’s efforts.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence will not condone unethical practices, misconduct or misbehaviour,” Audi warned.