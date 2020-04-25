By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji has appluaded governor Adegboyega Oyetola for appointing Mr. Richard Tinubu as the Director-General(DG) of Bureau of Social Services (BOSS) in the state described the appointment as the beginning of a new dawn in the state of Osun in terms of good social service delivery.

Bola Oyebamiji in a congratulatory message personally signed copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday said Mr Tinubu who is a trainer and management consultant is the right peg in a right hole.

Oyebamiji noted that the appointment of the Ìgbàjọ-born Development Consultant goes a long way to show that the state of Osun is determined in the process of ensuring good social service delivery as well as public value and fiscal discipline.

He noted that Mr Richard Tinubu, who spent the better part of his working career at an American company, Computing Solutions Outfit, NCR Nigeria Plc, where he rose to the position of Senior Manager is a brilliant individual who knows what to do to achieve results.

Oyebamiji’s statement reads in part, “You will recall that BOSS was established by the State government to leverage premium human resources and technological innovation in driving effective monitoring and evaluation of Social Service delivery to ensure public value and fiscal discipline.

“That is why the appointment of Mr Richard Tinubu excites me as a person and I think it should excite everyone as well because we have got someone who is vast and well experienced in the job he has been appointed to do.

“In his new role as the DG of BOSS, I know Mr Tinubu will bring his several years of experience as a management consultant to bear in the discharge of his new assignment and this will be for the good of our dear state.

“This is how it is done in every society that is serious about development and efficient delivery of social services, this goes a long way to show that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is determined to put smiles on faces of Osun masses.

“As I congratulate Mr Richard Tinubu on his new appointment, I pray for the wisdom he needs to succeed on the job”. He stated.

It would be recalled that governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday announced the appointment of Mr. Richard Tinubu as the Director General of Bureau of Social Services (BOSS), the appointment according to the governor took immediate effect.