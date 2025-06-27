Osun NYCN passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Adeleke, Olagunju

The Osun State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the State Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Hon. Moshood Olagunju, for what it described as their consistent support for youth development.

The NYCN also dissociated itself from a recent protest staged by a group identified as the Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens (CCNC), which alleged irregularities in the selection of participants for the National Youth Conference.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, NYCN Chairman in the state, Akinbode Oluwasegun, described the protest as the handiwork of an unregistered and politically motivated group with the intent to disrupt public peace and undermine legitimate youth structures in the state.

He said the Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Olagunju, acted within the guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in compiling the conference list, insisting the protest was both baseless and misleading.

“It became necessary as representatives of the youth constituency to address the unauthorized protest at the State Secretariat on June 24, 2025, reportedly organized by an unknown and unregistered group,” Oluwasegun said. “Their actions, if unchecked, threaten to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere we currently enjoy in Osun.”

He further questioned the legitimacy of the protest group, accusing them of making unfounded demands for four slots in the confab committee despite having no legal standing or prior engagement in the process.

“We have heard their agitations, and we say boldly that they are without merit. How can a group that is not a registered youth organization, nor affiliated with the NYCN or the Ministry of Youth Affairs, demand representation in a national confab? That is unacceptable,” he added.

Oluwasegun called on all youth-based groups in the state to ensure proper registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, and to affiliate with the NYCN before participating in any public action.

“In line with our collective review and consultation,” he continued, “the NYCN Osun State Chapter, NYP Osun Caucus, and NANS Osun JCC hereby pass a vote of confidence on:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for initiating youth-oriented platforms like the National Youth Conference and promoting youth inclusion in national policymaking;

Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, for creating a youth-friendly environment and backing development programs in Osun State;

and Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Hon. Moshood Olagunju, for his responsive and inclusive leadership.”

The NYCN emphasized its commitment to constructive engagement and called on Osun youths to remain united and focused on genuine development rather than being used as tools for political distraction.