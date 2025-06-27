Retired police officers to stage nationwide protest over pension woes July 21

Retired police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have announced plans to embark on a nationwide protest, tagged the “Mother of All Peaceful Protests,” scheduled for July 21, 2025. The planned demonstration is aimed at drawing government attention to their persistent pension-related grievances.

The announcement was made by the Kaduna State chapter of the Union of Retired Police Officers after its monthly meeting held at the Police Officers’ Mess in Kaduna. The union, led by Chairman Mannir M. Lawal Zaria and Vice Chairman Danlami Maigamo, said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and will take place simultaneously across all 36 states of the federation.

According to the retired officers, the CPS has subjected thousands of them to “untold economic hardship, financial embarrassment, and an alarming rise in depression and mortality.” They are therefore demanding the complete removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the scheme and the establishment of an independent Police Pension Board.

“We have no option but to embark on another peaceful protest tagged the ‘Mother of All Peaceful Protests’ on July 21, 2025,” the union declared in a statement. “As law-abiding citizens, we shall continue to pursue our demand through peaceful means until our voices are heard.”

The group recalled a previous protest held between February 24 and March 3, 2025, at the National Assembly by the Kaduna and Bauchi State chapters. During that protest, petitions were submitted to five key offices, including the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees overseeing police and pensions, and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, the retirees expressed frustration over what they described as the continued silence of the National Assembly, particularly on the outcome of the public hearing on the Police Pension Board Bill, which was held on November 19, 2024.

“The silence from the authorities is deafening, but we remain committed to lawful engagement,” the union said.

They also distanced themselves from any groups calling for or planning violent demonstrations, stating that their agitation remains rooted in legal and constitutional rights.

The union insists that the creation of an independent Police Pension Board is the only viable solution to the challenges they face under the current pension structure, which they say has failed to provide financial security and dignity in retirement.