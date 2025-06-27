Connect with us

LP lawmakers condemn demolition of Obi family property, allege political vendetta
The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has strongly condemned the demolition of a property allegedly owned by the family of its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Lagos State, describing the act as a dangerous escalation of political intimidation.

In a statement issued by the caucus leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, from Awka, Anambra State, the lawmakers decried what they termed a “deeply disturbing” incident, warning that targeting opposition figures and their economic interests could undermine the nation’s democracy.

The property was reportedly brought down following a controversial court order said to have been obtained in secrecy, with no known parties to the suit. The lawmakers said the demolition, carried out by suspected government agents, raises red flags about the misuse of judicial processes and the growing erosion of the rule of law.

“This is not just about Peter Obi or the Labour Party,” Ogene said. “It is about the sanctity of the law and the protection of all Nigerians. If someone of Obi’s standing can be subjected to such unlawful treatment, it paints a grim picture of what ordinary citizens go through in silence.”

The caucus expressed concern that the development aligns with Obi’s recent warning about coordinated attacks on his person and business interests, allegedly for his persistent criticism of government failures and his role as a leading opposition figure since the 2023 presidential election.

Ogene said politics should not become a tool for vendetta or persecution, but rather a means to promote national development and protect citizens’ rights. “Our politics must not breed bitterness, economic sabotage, or psychological harm. What happened is a violation of democratic norms and a dangerous message to the wider public.”

He hailed Obi as a respected democrat whose advocacy for good governance, transparency, and human rights has earned him national and international respect.

“Our leader has always championed the cause of the poor, the voiceless, and the marginalized,” Ogene said. “His legitimate investments and those of his family should be protected, just like those of every Nigerian, and not targeted by forces driven by political animosity.”

Reacting personally to the demolition, Mr. Obi said the incident reflects the deepening culture of lawlessness and disregard for civil liberties in Nigeria.

“Any society where lawlessness overrides the rule of law is not destined to be a haven for investors,” Obi said. “Nigeria’s worsening human rights indicators point to a failure in protecting civil liberties, personal security, and basic living standards.”

He added, “I know what I have been going through as an individual over the abuse of my rights simply because I contested the last presidential election—a right guaranteed by law. If this can happen to someone with legal business operations, what hope is there for the ordinary Nigerian?”

The LP lawmakers urged the Lagos State Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the safety and economic security of Mr. Obi and to resist any attempts to silence the opposition through undemocratic means.

 

