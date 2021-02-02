Osun State School of Nursing, Oshogbo
By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

About 15 students of Osun State School of Nursing and Midwifery, Osogbo have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Source told Newsday that a student in the school hostel, last week tested positive for the virus.

The development compelled the management of the school to mandate a compulsory COVID-19 test for all the students.

It was gathered that at the weekend, about five students were discharged from the Isolation centre.

Some of the students are still expecting their COVID-19 result while those who have tested positive has been moved to Isolation centre, a source told our correspondent.

Contacting the Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu confirmed that some students tested positive to COVID-19 in the school.

Isamotu disclosed that few students contacted the virus and declined to give the figures.

He said, “Just like anybody else, a few students tested positive. So, few students tested positive, not many. I can assure you.”

The State Government, however, had called on residents of the state, especially those with traits of sickness, to go for COVID-19 test as the number of coronavirus cases in the state increases.

