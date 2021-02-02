By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

About 15 students of Osun State School of Nursing and Midwifery, Osogbo have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Source told Newsday that a student in the school hostel, last week tested positive for the virus.

The development compelled the management of the school to mandate a compulsory COVID-19 test for all the students.

It was gathered that at the weekend, about five students were discharged from the Isolation centre.

Some of the students are still expecting their COVID-19 result while those who have tested positive has been moved to Isolation centre, a source told our correspondent.

Contacting the Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu confirmed that some students tested positive to COVID-19 in the school.

Isamotu disclosed that few students contacted the virus and declined to give the figures.

He said, “Just like anybody else, a few students tested positive. So, few students tested positive, not many. I can assure you.”

The State Government, however, had called on residents of the state, especially those with traits of sickness, to go for COVID-19 test as the number of coronavirus cases in the state increases.