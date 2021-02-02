Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which is 15 million, from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, according the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Ehanire who made the disclosure at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 national briefing in Abuja on Monday, however, did not specify the date or time, he disclosed that the government had been advised to expect the first batch of the vaccines from February.

“According to latest information I have, we have been advised to expect the first COVID-19 vaccines from Covax to arrive in Nigeria as from February. We shall continue to review plans to ensure smooth roll out in our country,” he said.

The minister noted that the delay being experienced in receiving the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines was because manufacturers were yet to take decisions on when to deploy it to the country.

“The date of first arrival of vaccines in Nigeria has kept changing, because the decision lies with the manufacturer who already has heavy commitments.

“Nigeria had been allocated over 42 million doses by the AU’s African Vaccines Acquisition Task Team AVATT and was expecting 15 of about 42 million doses from COVAX. Altogether, it will give us coverage for over 50% of our target for 2021, if we can access all doses promised,” he added