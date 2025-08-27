Osun NUP hails appointment of Alhaji Bayo Raji as SSA on pension matters

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has commended the appointment of former Permanent Secretary, Pension Bureau, Alhaji Surajudeen Adebayo Raji, as Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on pension matters, describing it as well-deserved.

This was contained in a congratulatory message jointly signed by the State Chairman and Secretary of the union, Alhaji Sulaiman Odefisayo and Comrade Dele Aina, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the appointment reflects Alhaji Bayo Raji’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners and his passion for improving the lives of elderly citizens.

The union also appreciated Governor Adeleke for recognizing and rewarding the hard work of a dedicated public servant whose priority has always been the betterment of pensioners in the state.

They, however, prayed for wisdom, strength, and divine enablement for the new appointee to excel in his new assignment.