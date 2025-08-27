CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has urged its members to turn out in large numbers for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as crucial to the state’s progress.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the union’s state chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Odefisayo, and secretary, Comrade Dele Aina, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The statement emphasised the need for members who have lost or misplaced their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to take advantage of the exercise to register and remain eligible to vote.

The union also appealed to members to encourage their children who have just attained the age of 18 to seize the opportunity and register, stressing that their participation is vital for the future of the state.

According to the union, active participation in the CVR will help sustain good governance and consolidate the progress the state is witnessing under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke.