Connect with us

Nation

CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation
Advertisement

Headline Headlines Home Nation

Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

Nation

Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80

Nation

‘I almost died in EFCC custody,’ Atiku’s in-law Haske alleges political persecution

Nation

Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety

Nation

Stop illegal chieftaincy installation in Ogun, monarch warns Ondo govt

Nation

S/East's killings: How Buhari's gambit created chaos in the zone 

Nation

New report raises alarm over  presence of 22 Islamic terror groups  amidst counter-insurgency gains

Nation

Adęboye's N30bn project: Faith or fleece in hard times?

Nation

Man held for allegedly killing brother’s pregnant wife in Kwara

Nation

CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation

Published

2 hours ago

on

CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has urged its members to turn out in large numbers for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as crucial to the state’s progress.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the union’s state chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Odefisayo, and secretary, Comrade Dele Aina, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The statement emphasised the need for members who have lost or misplaced their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to take advantage of the exercise to register and remain eligible to vote.

The union also appealed to members to encourage their children who have just attained the age of 18 to seize the opportunity and register, stressing that their participation is vital for the future of the state.

According to the union, active participation in the CVR will help sustain good governance and consolidate the progress the state is witnessing under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *