Osun NUP Sympathises with Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Abolarin, Over Wife’s Death

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has commiserated with the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, over the passing of his beloved wife, Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin.

In a condolence message jointly signed by the union’s Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Odefisayo, and Secretary, Comrade Dele Aina, the NUP described Olori Solape’s death as a rude shock and a devastating loss.

The union extolled the virtues of the late Olori, describing her as a woman of substance and a pillar of support to the monarch. They noted that the void left by her demise would be difficult to fill.

“Our hearts are with the Aroyinkeye royal dynasty, the people of Oke Ila, and the entire Osun State during this period of grief,” the statement read. “We pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and for strength and comfort for the family she left behind.”

The NUP also prayed that Oba Adedokun Abolarin be granted the fortitude to bear the loss, urging him to take solace in the Almighty God who gives and takes life.

“We received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of your beloved wife, Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin. Her untimely departure is a painful loss not just to the royal family, but to Osun State at large, including the pensioners’ community. We pray that God grants her eternal rest and gives you, Kabiyesi, the grace to bear this irreparable loss. Accept our heartfelt condolences.”