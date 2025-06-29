Northern coalition expresses grief over Dantata, commiserates with family

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) expressed deep sorrow on Saturday over the passing of Alhaji (Dr.) Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an iconic figure in industry, philanthropy, and national development, whose legacy spans generations and borders.

Dantata, who died on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the age of 94, was more than a business titan ; he embodied integrity, vision, and compassion.

In a statement, the National Coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, noted that Dantata was a pioneer whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic and social development were both profound and transformative.

He said: “Through decades of pioneering investments in construction, banking, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, and more, he laid the foundations for the economic growth of Northern Nigeria, creating thousands of jobs and fostering prosperity across the region.

“Beyond business, his generosity and unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes touched countless lives. From supporting education, healthcare, and community infrastructure to championing peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony, Alhaji Dantata embodied the highest ideals of public service and philanthropy.”

The CNG said that Nigeria has lost a towering statesman whose life was defined by service to humanity, marked by humility, wisdom, and devotion to the collective good, and will remain a guiding light for generations.

The coalition extended its deepest condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, his friends, associates, and all Nigerians grieving this great loss.

Charanchi added, “We pray Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear this grief.”

The CNG called on Nigerians to honour his legacy by promoting unity, hard work, and service to humanity, values Dantata upheld throughout his extraordinary life.