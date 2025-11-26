3rd year anniversary: Osun pensioners hail Adeleke’s transformation agenda

Connect with us

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for what it described as his outstanding transformation agenda as the administration marks its third anniversary.

In a statement jointly signed by the state Chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Odefisayo, and Secretary, Comrade Dele Aina, the union said Adeleke’s performance in the last three years stands out as the best in the state’s recent history.

The pensioners praised the governor for prioritising the welfare of both serving and retired workers, noting that his administration deserved a “95 percent pass mark” for its commitment to the well-being of retirees.

They also lauded the government’s efforts in infrastructural development, saying Adeleke has given Osun State a major facelift and repositioned it as an emerging economic hub.

The Osun NUP congratulated the governor on his three-year anniversary and urged him to sustain the momentum by continuing to deliver policies and programmes that improve the lives of residents.

