By Sunday Oguntuyi

The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu has pledged that the NDE will continue to strive to meet the demands of current challenge of unemployment situation in the country, despite the dwindling resources.

The NDE DG made the pledge in oshogbo, Osun State, through the NDE Osun State coordinator, Mallam Ismail Yekeen, while speaking during the commencement of two months training for 600 participants nationwide, under the 2020 Graduate Attachment Programme ( GAP) organized by the Special Public Works Department of the directorate.

According to him, the, the Graduate Attachment Programme ( GAP) was aimed at lending graduates an industrial experience and a helping hand, to acquire the much needed knowledge and skills that can help them to keep a paid employment, and most importantly to be self reliant.

He said ” the persistent nature of graduates unemployment in the country is highly worrisome ” , while appealing that the employment prospects of graduates must be of primary importance.

Dr. Ladan urged all the stakeholders, i. e, economic planners, policy makers, educationists, and the private sector to play their respective roles in the endeavour to curb graduate unemployment. He also counselled the graduates themselves to hold a pragmatic view on employment expectations.

Dr. Ladan noted with satisfaction that the previous implementation of GAP had recorded tremendous success, as regards set targets and goals, because a good number of beneficiaries, who were attached to various establishments, to acquire on the job experience, had secured permanent appointment with those organisations.

The NDE DG urged all the participants to grasp all aspects of the GAP packages to foster a culture of continuous improvement, embrace life long learning and be self motivated, while, also expressing appreciation to the government of the state of Osun for untiring effort in supporting NDE programmes in the state.