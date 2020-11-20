OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has been penciled to chair the 2020 edition of Business Hallmark People of the Year Awards, scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 22 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Anyim, a former president of the Nigerian Senate, will be chairing the usually glamorous event for the first time.

The 2020 edition of the Awards will witness presentation of accolades to some of Nigeria’s best achievers both in public service and the corporate community.

The People of the Year Award is part of the weekly newspaper’s concept of honouring outstanding individuals and corporate organisations that have affected the Nigerian economy and polity in productive ways.

Winners in this year’s edition include, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike who emerged Man of the Year for his not only informed by his remarkable successes in Rivers state and inspirational evolution as the poster card of true democracy in Nigeria; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his outstanding achievements as the Chief Law Officer of the Nation, especially in the effective repositioning of the Federal Ministry of Justice as a critical tool in the milestone achievements of present administration; as well as Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD of Fidelity Bank, who emerged Banker of the Year for his strides as leader of emerging big player in the country’s banking industry.

Other recipients include: former Transcorp MD and leading governorship aspirant for Anambra governorship, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo for his giant strides at Transcorp; Leo Stan Ekeh’s Konga, named Company of the Year in recognition of the ground breaking feats achieved by it in the year under review; Dr Francis Ottah Agbo, named Lawmaker of the Year for consistently towing the path of Honour in the discharge of his mandate; Isaac Okoroafor, ex CBN Director of Corporate Communications, will take Professional Excellence in Corporate Communications Award in recognition of his contributions to the development of the Corporate Communication industry in Nigeria.

Prince BB Apugo and Senator JJ Akpanudoedehe were named winners of Outstanding Political Leadership Award for their immense contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy; Senator Dahiru Ahmed was named winner of Outstanding Community Service Award in recognition of the various humanitarian and community intervention and advocacy projects she has consistently embarked upon for the upliftment of indigents and the less privileged in Adamawa State; the Nigerian Ports Authority emerged Parastatal of the Year in recognition of the successful re-positioning of the agency under Ms Hadiza Usman, as a leading Port service operator in Africa.

Also on the recipients list are Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Abayomi and Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu are co-winners of the year’s Outstanding Achievement Award for their pragmatic leadership in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic; Heritage and Keystone banks took special products award for MSME support