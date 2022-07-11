Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum, have expressed support for the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Ahmad Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

The governors stated this on Monday, shortly after a closed door meeting with President Muhammad Buhari who is in Daura his country home for the Muslims Edel-kabir celebration.

The governors said they were pleased with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Kassim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

They described Shettima as one of Nigeria’s finest who’s selection as a Presidential running mate is a collective decision.

The Governors present in Daura are Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state,Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Hope Uzodimma of Imo state,Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Simon Lalong of Plateau state and Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State.

The Governor of Kebbi State says the Tinubu-Shettima presidency would complement the gains of the Buhari presidency within the last seven years.

He adds that they are working together towards victory in the upcoming Governorship Election in Osun state.