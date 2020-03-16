– Oyetola appreciates Buhari, congratulates Winner

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Master Akintade Abdullahi, a student of Osogbo Grammar School has emerged as the Best Nigerian Young Scientists, while President Muhammadu Buhari promised him full scholarship up to PhD level for emerging the overall best Young Nigerian Scientist of the Year.

Abdullahi achieved the feat having won the 1st position in the National Examination of the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award, organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Rejoicing with the best youngest scientists Governor Oyetola, who personally congratulated the winner and his parents, expressed his appreciation to President Buhari while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the presentation of the Presidential Awards to the young Abdullahi and two others on Monday at the Eagle Square, Abuja. The Governor was Guest of honour at the event.

Oyetola lauded the President “for putting measures in place to build the capacity of the youth through education as a way of preparing them for their role as the leaders of tomorrow.”

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology for instituting the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award to develop the interest of young Nigerians in the sciences through competitive examinations.

According to him, this will enable Nigerian youths to compete internationally and become renowned laureates in the sciences.

The governor said he was elated and proud that a son of The State of Osun emerged the Overall Best Young Nigerian Scientist of the Year, noting that the feat was a testament to the quality of the public school system in the State.

“The emergence of Master Akintade Abdullahi Akanbi, from a humble background and a product of our public school system, Osogbo Grammar School, as the Best Young Nigerian Scientist of the Year is a testament to the quality of the public school system of the State of Osun.

“This award is a lesson to our youths that their background cannot and should not be a hindrance to their success in life. It is also a lesson that there is hope for the nation’s public school system if we muster the political will to make it qualitative and productive.

“For us in Osun, education is the bedrock and the driver of our Development Agenda. We are committed to providing adequate, qualitative, equitable and functional education for our children.

“I am proud to say that there are many Akintades in our public schools waiting to emerge. We shall continue to expose them to opportunities and offer them same so that our aim of using education as the driver of sustainable development would be attained,” Oyetola added.

He also urged corporate organisations to complement the Federal Government’s efforts by instituting competitions and facilitating projects that will produce scientists for massive technological development.