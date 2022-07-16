Osun 2022: I'm confident of winning - Oyetola

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the ongoing governorship election in the state, Gboyega Oyetola, has said he is confident of winning at the election.

Oyetola who voted at Local Authority Primary School, Popo, Iragbiji Ward 1, unit 2 said, “considering the time frame we have for voting, they need to speed up or increase the number of machines so as to ensure that the process is completed within the time frame.”

The governor also applauded the conduct of security agents for being civil.

“Seeing the enthusiasm that voters have displayed to cast their votes, I’m particularly very grateful to them and that shows that people are conscious of the need to participate in the process. Once the process is transparent enough, people will not be persuaded to vote, there will be no voters apathy,” he said.

“I’m confident that I will be reelected by the grace of Almighty God.”