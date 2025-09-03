Osun Govt reaffirms confidence in Deputy Governor Adewusi, Prof. Wale Oladipo smid Ife PDP crisis

Connect with us

The Osun State Government has reiterated its full confidence in Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi and the Chairman of the Osun State University Governing Council, Prof. Wale Oladipo, describing the recent political tension in Ife Federal Constituency as an internal party matter already being addressed by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the government dismissed speculations about the involvement of the duo in anti-party activities, affirming that both leaders remain loyal and committed to the PDP-led administration.

“Government wishes to state without hesitation that the crisis has not affected the position of Prince Kola Adewusi as the Osun State Deputy Governor. He remains a strong and loyal party man whose integrity and commitment to the present administration is not in doubt,” the statement read.

The government also reaffirmed its confidence in Prof. Wale Oladipo, noting that he continues to serve as a member of the PDP Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Osun State University Governing Council.

According to the statement, both Adewusi and Oladipo maintain a cordial working relationship with Governor Ademola Adeleke and have consistently demonstrated loyalty to the administration.

“The government appeals to all party leaders within the federal constituency to sheath their swords and allow the party’s internal mechanism to address their grievances. All issues will be looked into,” Alimi added.

The statement further commended the state PDP leadership for its swift response to the crisis and called for calm, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of the disagreement.

