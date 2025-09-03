2027: Tinubu touts achievements as Buhari organisation backs him for second term

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has touted the achievements of his administration after receiving a major boost ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the influential Buhari Organisation (TBO) pledged full support for his second-term bid.

The endorsement came during a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, led by former Nasarawa State governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a key figure in the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Al-Makura assured Tinubu that former CPC members remain united and committed to mobilising nationwide support for his re-election. He hailed Tinubu’s leadership in stabilising the economy and maintaining national cohesion while paying tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, under whose legacy the group was formed.

“We are with you in loyalty, in person, and in purpose. May Almighty God grant you the wisdom and strength to continue leading our nation,” Al-Makura said.

He recalled the historic merger that birthed the APC, crediting Tinubu and Buhari for their roles in creating a platform that prioritised justice and good governance.

Also present at the meeting, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, reaffirmed the CPC bloc’s commitment, dismissing speculations of division.

“Today is the first time former CPC members have gathered in such large numbers to show support for the President. Over 90 per cent of pioneer members remain loyal,” Abbas noted.

Responding Tinubu expressed appreciation for the endorsement and used the occasion to showcase his administration’s achievements.

He announced that Nigeria met its 2025 revenue target in August, eliminating the need for further borrowing.

Advertisement

“Nigeria is not borrowing. We have met our revenue target for the year, and we met it in August,” the President declared.

Tinubu highlighted improvements in the exchange rate, which has strengthened from ₦1,900 to ₦1,450 per dollar, and promised more reforms to boost industrialisation, exports, and food security.

On agriculture, he disclosed plans to establish mechanised farm centres in every region as part of efforts to ensure food sovereignty and reduce poverty.

“Our path to food security is clear. Every region will have a mechanised farm centre. We are committed to removing poverty from our land,” he said.

Tinubu also reassured APC loyalists that his government will stay focused despite political distractions ahead of 2027.

“Don’t let anybody threaten you with uncertainty. At the end of this journey, it will be a house of joy and prosperity for all,” he said.

The President reminisced on his early alliance with Buhari, promising to uphold his values of integrity and justice while building a prosperous future for Nigerians.