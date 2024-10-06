Osun CoS, Akinleye eulogises state deputy governor, Adewusi on his birthday 

Connect with us

Nation

Published

16 mins ago

on

Osun CoS, Akinleye eulogises state deputy Gov. Adewusi on his birthday 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, has showered encomium on the deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi on the occasion of his birthday, describing  him as an epitome of loyalty.

Akinleye stated this in a congratulatory message issued, personally signed and made available to newsmen at the weekend.

According to him, Prince Adewusi is a true replica of princehood whose conduct in adding value to the good governance embedded in his principal’s agenda cannot be quantified.

Akinleye noted that Prince Adewusi’s loyalty is second to none, noting that his maximum support as the deputy governor has contributed tremendously to the developmental strides of his principal, Governor Ademola Adeleke

The state Chief of Staff attested to the intellectual prowess of Prince Adewusi which has in no small way assisted the current administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He wished Prince Adewusi a happy, glorious and fruitful birthday and prayed for good health to keep the flag of the state flying.

” I, on behalf of my family is wishing the loyal deputy governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi a fruitful birthday. I pray for God’s guidance and enablement to do more exploits in service to humanity. Happy birthday sir.”

