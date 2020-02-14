By Sunday Oguntuyi , Osogbo

Osun state government said it has declared zero tolerance for people who have formed the habit of causing damages to roads in the state.

Special Adviser to the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him, the incumbent administration in the state has take it as its mandate to ensure that all the roads in the state are motorable hence, will not tolerate any anybody causing damages on the roads.

He said, the Osun Road Maintenance Agency, ORMA under the Ministry will leave no stone unturned in carrying out its responsibilities of maintaining both the local and state roads for easy movement of motorists.

Engr. Olaniyan explained that, Governor Oyetola led administration is trying its best in maintenance of roads in the state saying, the present administration while assumed the office took precautionary measures in forestalling incessant damaging of roads particular in the affected roads where the heavy downpour that occurred last year wrecked havoc.

He noted that, the government swung into action in repairing the affected roads to enable the people of the area have free access to movements.

“You could recalled that the heavy downpour in the state last year wrecked a lot of havoc on our roads, take for instance the Otan Ayegbaju road, the rain have washed away the surface of the road which resulted to the road been in deplorable stage, immediately we assumed office, we swung into actions by quickly putting the road in a shape that would be motorable”

Olaniyan who attributed the incessant damaging of our roads to negligence of our people who usually burn tires on the roads in the name of staging protest said, the tire been burnt on the road will weaken the asphalt and resulted to potholes.

He however cautioned people to stay away from burning tires on the road or repairing damaged vehicle on the road so that our roads will properly maintained.

He also warned people who usually block the road for occasion to desist from doing so for the sake of longetivity of the roads.

“We also need to educate our people and seriously warned them not to be blocking our drainages and roads, they should know that all these properties belong to all of us, they should stop burning tires on the road and also stop blocking the roads for merriments sake, all these attitude constitute damages to our roads and our health as well” the SA added.

He said efforts is on pipeline to clear all the drainages to ensure free flow of waters during the rain season so that the surface of the roads will not be washed away.

” We understand that most of the challenges we have on our roads occurred as a result of poor maintenance of our roads, we are working out modalities to clean out all our drainages so that there would be free flow of water when the rain comes so that all our roads will not be washed away by water”

Admonishing the inter-city motorists to adhere to the instructions of the government in any of the bus stop, Olaniyan said, noticed of utilising bus stop by the inter-city bus have been given to them and they are to abide by it to avert enforcement by the government.

“We have engaged in talking to all the union leaders NURTW and RTEAN on the need to adhere to the instructions of the government in relocating to Ayegbaju market as their park but not all of them complied, we are still appealing to them to yield positively to the instructions given to them by the government”

“We have also made a passionate appeal to them to utilise the park allocated by the government, we have given them ultimatum to start complying in using the appointed bus stop by the government after which we will enforce the law on them, very soon the signpost of the allocated bus stop we be erected” he added.