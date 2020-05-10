By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Not less than 2,000 Islamic faithfuls benefited from the Iftaur largesse distributed to about 50 mosques in Irewole and Isokan local governments by Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji on Friday.

The Iftaur already packed in handy containers for easy carriage was distributed to the Muslim faithfuls through the various mosques in the two local governments to break their Ramadan fast for the day.

The largesse which was handed over to the Imams in each of the mosques were sent to the faithfuls in their homes and was received with joy and excitement amidst prayers for the donor by the beneficiaries.

Receiving the Iftaur at the central mosque, Grand Imam of Ikire land, Alhaji Yunus Ajibade Ọlọ́run ose described the kind gesture of Oyebamiji as what is needed from everyone no matter the period of the year or the religion one belongs to.

He called on other adherents to emulate the Osun Commissioner for Finance, stressing that it is one of the commandments of Allah to give to the needy in their time of distress.

“This is one of the commandments of Allah, our creator commands us to assist people around us in their time of need. I call on others to join Bola Oyebamiji in this good work which Allah commanded. I pray that Allah bless him in double fold”. The cleric stated.

A beneficiary, Mr Mustapha Muideen of Òkè-Ada described the gesture from the Commissioner as timely, he said the Iftaur he got is his only hope to break the fast for the day as he had nothing left at home.

Mrs Olaoye Toyin who got her own share of the largesse at Agboro mosque stated that Mr Bola Oyebamiji has again demonstrated the love he has for his people through his recent action, she prayed for long life and good health for the Commissioner.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Naimot Olayiwola who was obviously elated started singing songs of praise and praying for the donor, she said it is amazing that Mr Oyebamiji has brought food to them through the mosque without passing through any stress before they got it.

In her own reaction, Mrs Modinatu Adekunle who got her own share of the Iftaur through “Oja Alẹ́” mosque said the food came at the right time, while describing the Commissioner as God sent to the people of Ikire and environs.

The donore of the Iftaur meal, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said the gesture was done in line with the teachings of the Holy Quran which preaches selflessness at all times especially in the month of Ramadan.

He then urged fellow Muslims to extend a hand of love and affection to fellow humans in this period of Ramadan and beyond.