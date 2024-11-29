Osun approves appointment of Prince Jokotola Tinde as new Olojudo of Ido Osun

The Osun State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Jokotola Olayinka Tunde as the new Olujudo of Ido Osun in Egbedore local government of Osun State

He succeeded the late Oba Aderemi Adedapo.

The stool of Olojodo of Ido Osun is regulated by the 1956 registered declaration which shows that it was the turn of the Adenko ruling house to occupy the stool.

The selection process followed due process and comply with extant laws.

The Council enjoins the new traditional ruler to work for the peace and progress of the town and the state at large.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had earlier tasked members of the Council not to relent on delivery of democratic dividends as the price for hard work is more hard work.

“We are witnessing the praises and accolades for our government from far and near. The public has delivered a strong positive verdict on our government.

“But we must all know that the price for hard work is more hard work. All those high praises are for us to further intensify our drive to deliver on the five point agenda.

“We must not slow down. We have a duty to sustain and even increase the tempo of our delivery. We must continue to innovate and expand our policy ideas.

“All eyes are on us. We must not fail thousands and even millions of our admirers out there”, the Governor told Council members.