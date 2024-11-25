A new report by UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has disclosed that approximately 85,000 women and girls were intentionally killed in 2023, with 60 per cent, more than 51,000, falling victim to intimate partners or family members.

This equates to one woman or girl being killed every 10 minutes.

The report, released on Monday, 25 November, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, highlights the pervasive and deadly scale of femicide worldwide, identifying Africa as the region with the highest rates.

The report’s release coincides with the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, which calls on global leaders to dismantle systemic violence against women and girls.

“Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicides, followed by the Americas and Oceania. In Europe and the Americas, most victims were killed by their intimate partners, while in other regions, family members were the primary perpetrators,” the report said.

UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, stressed that femicide and violence against women are preventable.

Bahous stated, “Violence against women and girls is not inevitable—it is preventable. We need robust legislation, improved data collection, greater government accountability, a zero-tolerance culture, and increased funding for women’s rights organisations and institutional bodies.

“As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, it is time for world leaders to unite, act with urgency, recommit, and channel the resources needed to end this crisis once and for all.”

Similarly, Executive Director of UNODC, Ghada Waly, stressed the importance of strong systems to combat the issue.

Advertisement

Waly said, “The new femicide report highlights the urgent need for robust criminal justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable while ensuring adequate support for survivors, including access to safe and transparent reporting mechanisms. At the same time, we must confront and dismantle the gender biases, power imbalances, and harmful norms that perpetuate violence against women.”

The 16 Days of Activism campaign has also sparked a global social media movement using the hashtags #NoExcuse and #16Days, aiming to raise awareness and demand action.