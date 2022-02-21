By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, has rejected the result of last Saturday’s governorship primary election in the state, vowing to seek redress in court.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held today, at Oranmiyan House, Osogbo,the chairman of the faction, Mr. Rasaq Salinsile, noted that the primary was a charade, ruse and a sham.

He stated that the primary election was fraught with fraud and manipulation.

Salinsile said: “We put it on record the fact that there were so many anomalies, all of which incidentally, we have made known before Saturday’s event.

“We put on record that as at the day of election, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, our governorship aspirant, was not allowed to have access to the membership register by which the exercise took place.

“By this, he was denied knowledge of how many members the party had as at the day of the election which is contrary to morality and the law.

“We put on record the fact that many people were disenfranchised, as APC members who trooped to the election centres with their membership slips, could not find their names on the register.

“Contrary to the guidelines, accreditation did not take place in many election centres while result sheets were unavailable.

“The appointees of Governor Gboyega Oyetola were the appointed electoral officers and supervisors of the exercise.

“We note that there were over voting in some areas while the much talked about presence of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC was far-fetched.

“Many members who were not part of Governor Oyetola’s IleriOluwa group were chased away from the election centres by thugs and hoodlums hired by government agents.

“Prior to the Saturday’s high level display of impunity called election, we have had to call on Governor Oyetola to resign from membership of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (NCECPC) as it runs against morality and the law.

“That position was used by Governor Oyetola to get so many things manipulated in the process leading to conduct of the primary, including the furtive change of date of the exercise.

“We are therefore convinced that justice has not been served and therefore rejects the result and will be approaching the Appeal Committee to be set up by the National Secretariat.”