By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, has called on members of the party to turn out in their numbers and vote for their chosen leaders in Local Government Congress, holding tomorrow, September 4, 2021.

Chairman of TOP, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi made the call while addressing weekly meeting of the caucus on Thursday in Osogbo.

He urged members of the APC and those of TOP in particular to be peaceful and orderly notwithstanding whatever provocation brought to them.

Adebiyi who noted that the Osun Progressives has fulfilled all righteousness to qualify its members to participate in tomorrow’s local government congress, said he was convinced that all the candidates of TOP will emerge victorious in the exercise.

According to him, the commitments to rebuilding and re-energising Osun APC has been taken sacrosanct for the Osun Progressives in spite of the impunity embarked upon by the Governor’s group, IleriOluwa, in executing the ongoing congress.

Adebiyi assured all members of the group that the security and INEC have been duly notified of exercise by the Osun Progressives which is contesting tomorrow’s local government congress in 28 local governments of the state.

The TOP Chairman, however, take exception to the raw use of power and manipulation by the Governor’s group, IleriOluwa and the state government elements with the support of the outgoing party executives in the ongoing congress exercise.

Adebiyi pointed out that it was an unacceptable act by the governor to make those who came to sell forms from the National Secretariat inaccessible to prevent other stakeholders from buying forms as well as violations of all other rules and regulations guiding the ongoing exercise.

He equally noted that the Osun Progressives, as patriots and law abiding group, will exhaust all possible internal means to make its case and hope that we will get justice, notwithstanding the shenanigans of the other group.

The former Chairman of the APC who called on the Governor Mai Mala Buni National Caretaker Committee to have a closer and clearer look at the Osun APC case, however, noted that The Osun Progressives, if it discovered that it may not get justice within, may seek alternative arbitration elsewhere as it may deem necessary.