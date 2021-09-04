Nigeria’s Flora Ugwunwa has won gold for Nigeria in the women’s F54 javelin event at the Tokyo Paralympics, to bring the country’s medal haul to 10, two less than it managed in Rio 2016.

Ugwunw, 37, retained her Paralympic crown with a 19.39 meters throw to register a new season best on Friday.

She was the only contender to go beyond 19-metre mark and wasn’t pushed to better the 20.25m that won her gold in Rio 2016.

Uzbekistan’s Nurkhon Kurbanova took the silver medal as Yang Liwan of China finished with bronze.

Ugwunwa’s victory is Nigeria’s fourth gold at the Games which has been a rush of medals for the country.

Similarly, Lauritta Onye won bronze in the women’s F40 shot put event, falling short of retaining her gold medal from Rio.

She settled for a season-best throw of 8.29 meters to finish behind Poland’s Renata Sliwinska and Tunisia’s Nourhein Belhaj.

Overall, Nigeria finished Tokyo Paralympics with 10 medals from three events. Powerlifting accounted for six — three gold, one silver and two bronze. Athletics brought the second-largest haul — one gold and two bronze; while table tennis added just a bronze medal.