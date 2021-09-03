By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr Aregboyega Oyetola is unrelenting towards ensuring the overall welfare of workers across the state.

The Chairman Local of the Government Service Commission in the State of Osun, Elder Tunde Adedeji stated this during his visitation to Local Government Areas in Isokan and Irewole, including Isokan South Local Council Development Area, Isokan Local Government Area, Ikoyi Local Government Area, Apomu, Irewole Local Government Area, Ikire and Irewole North Local Council Development area, Wasimi.

Elder Adedeji who recalled that the visitation was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world since 2020, said it was imperative to appreciate the efforts of the workers, urging them to continue supporting the administration of Governor Aregboyega Oyetola by rededicating themselves to duty post.

He stressed that the state helmsman runs a people-centered administration, while charging the workers to be disciplined and dedicated to duty so as to compliment the effort of the government.

Also, the Cordinating Director of Local Government Service Commission, Bar. Lekan Babalola encouraged workers to ensure that they were fully vaccinated, saying they must observe COVID-19 protocol and promote the culture and economy of the state by wearing Adire attire on Thursdays as directed by Governor Oyetola.

The Council Manager of Isokan South Local Concil Development Area, Alhaji Gboyega Ajibade, the Chairman of Isokan Local Government Area, Irewole Local Government Area, Irewole North East Local Concil Development Area, Honourable Moruf Akinpelu, Mr.Aderemi Abass , Mr. Opeyemi Adeboye reiterated the support of the workers in their areas towards ensuring continuation and promotion of good governance under the leadership of Governor Aregboyega Oyetola.