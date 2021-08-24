By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, further demonstrated his love for peace as he charged the State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, to discontinue the court case against some chieftains of the party who had invaded the party secretariat with armed thugs a fortnight ago.

This directive is contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday.

The Governor, who was away when the incident occurred had, in the wake of the crisis, directed security operatives to take charge of the party secretariat to prevent any further breakdown of law and order, just as he had condemned what he termed the “unruly behaviour” exhibited by some aggrieved members of the party at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo.

He said no sane society would condone any act of lawlessness.

It would be recalled that some leaders of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus within the party in the state and loyalist to the interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola have been arraigned over the incident, and granted bail by the state magistrate court in Osogbo, presided over by Justice Olusegun Ayilara on Monday.

They were accused of assaulting one Muideen Ajetunmobi and Usman Lekan at the APC Secretariat on August 14, 2021.

The Aregbesola loyalist that were arraigned included, Caretaker Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Hon Rasaq Salinsile; former Chairman of the party, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi; former Commissioner for Works and Transports, Engr. Kazeem Salami; former Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, Com. Biyi Odunlade; former Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano; a member of the APC in Ilesa, Alaba Popoola and Azeez Adekunle.

However, upon his return to the state on Monday, Oyetola summoned an emergency meeting of party stakeholders and insisted that as members of the same family, whatever differences that existed, could be resolved without necessary resorting to litigation.

To this end, he has directed the party chairman in the state to withdraw the complaints and take necessary measures to discontinue the matter.

The governor, who sympathised with individuals who sustained injuries during the said invasion, further condemned the invasion and appealed to party members not to resort to self help whenever there are disagreements among them.

“The invasion of the party secretariat by armed thugs stands condemned as no sane society will condone the resort to self help in settling disagreements within a family,” he said.

“But as the governor, I have directed our party chairman to discontinue the matter in the interest of peace and harmony within the party.”