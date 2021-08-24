Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has described the invasion of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits in the early hours of Tuesday as an assault on the country’s territorial integrity.

Recall that bandits on Tuesday invaded the premises of NDA in Kaduna, killing two soldiers and kidnapping.

The bandits are said to have since demanded N200 million ransom for the kidnapped soldier.

Reacting to the attack Zailani in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, in Kaduna, on Tuesday, Zailani said that the incident must be treated with all seriousness and thoroughly investigated.

The speaker described NDA as the premier training citadel for members of Nigeria’s armed forces and pride to the country and Africa.

He said that attack on such an institution was unacceptable and must be investigated by the military hierarchy.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate for such an attack to have taken place, catching those in charge of its internal security off-guard,” he said.

While commending security personnel for making efforts to decimate bandits and insurgents nationwide, he said that they should not let the NDA incident demoralise them.

“I sincerely commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives.

“I am, however, pleased that the NDA authorities have given assurance that the assailants are being trailed and that they will be apprehended,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the decision by some state governments to evacuate their citizens from violence and terror-ridden states, including Plateau, further confirms that Nigerians have lost faith in the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to secure the nation.

The party stated this in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday.

Ologbondiyan lamented the growing insecurity, noting that it “has so deteriorated under President Buhari and the APC’s incompetent and compromising watch that suspected bandits now have the temerity to attack military formations, including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, where they killed two officers and abducted another senior officer.”

The party added: “Bandits and terrorists are now freely ravaging our communities in Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Imo and other states of the federation, including the president’s home state, Katsina, where the governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has now asked victims of terror attacks to defend themselves.

“It is distressing that having lost hope in the capacity and commitment of the President Buhari-led APC administration to protect their citizens, state governments are now sending vehicles to the University of Jos, Plateau State, to evacuate their citizens.

“This shows their complete loss of confidence in the APC administration and the empty promises by the Buhari Presidency.

“It is even more disheartening that while our nation is under turmoil and while hundreds of helpless Nigerians, including innocent students, are languishing in kidnappers’ den, President Buhari and APC leaders are more interested in their lavish funfair with state-owned resources and facilities.”

The PDP noted that violence and acts of terrorism had escalated across the country “due to the incompetence and compromises of the Buhari administration as well as its refusal to heed wise counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, including the PDP on how to secure and stabilise the nation.”

It further said: “Moreover, the APC has failed to account for the hoodlums, thugs and terrorist elements they imported from neighbouring countries as political mercenaries to unleash violence on Nigerians and muzzle the 2019 general elections.”

The PDP charged Nigerians to hold the APC directly responsible for the escalated acts of terrorism in the country “as history will continue to mark this administration for its mass failure in governance and for plunging our nation into the worst form of hardship and suffering ever