By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, has extolled the enviable virtues of the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Alabi described Owoeye as a worthy ambassador of the young generation of lawmakers in Osun and Nigeria at large.

This was contained in a congratulatory message he personally signed on Tuesday in Osogbo.

“A hearty birthday wishes to my brother and vibrant legislator of many years’ standing,” he wrote.

“The degree of assertiveness, resilience and courage you have brought to bear in the business of lawmaking is legendary and inspirational.

“Certainly, you have proven yourself as a worthy ambassador of young generation of Lawmakers in our state and beyond.

“As you celebrate your special day, I pray God to bless you with more wisdom and strength to carry on with courage and sound health.

“Happy birthday our cerebral Speaker”, Alabi remarked .