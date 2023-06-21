Osun ANCOPSS confers award of excellence on Modupe Adeleke Sanni 

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Association of Conference of Principals of Secondary School, ANCOPSS, Osun state chapter on Wednesday gave award of excellence to Yeyeoba Modupe Adeleke Sanni, elder sister of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The award came barely 24hours to her birthday.

According to the ANCOPSS president, Pastor Ijaodola, the award is as a result of Yeye Modupe’s contributions to the development of teachers in the state which have yielded positively in the state.

The association recogised giant strides of the proprietress of Adeleke High School in the areas of teachers welfare.

Represented by Hon. Lukman Afolabi, Yeye Modupe Adeleke appreciated the gesture of Osun ANCOPSS, saying the award which preceded her birthday will be forever remembered.

She said, the award is called to serve more, urging the association to continue their support for the administration of governor Ademola Adeleke in his strides to take Osun education sector to the highest pedestal.

Other awardees at the program are; the state Deputy Governor, Prince Adewusi, osun Head of Service, Mr. Aina among others