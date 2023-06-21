Cross River gov, Bassey Otu bans Okada operations in Calabar

Senator Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River State has ordered the immediate ban of all commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, within the Calabar Metropolis.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche, stating that the ban followed due consultations with security chiefs in the state.

According to the statement, those willing to use their cycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.

The state government warned that anyone caught going violating the directive will have the motorcycle impounded and the offender prosecuted.

“The Governor, Senator Bassey Out, after due consultation with key security chiefs in the state has directed a total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcycles within the Calabar Metropolis,” the statement read.

“Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.”

The state government also warned against the vandalization of public assets like streetlights, lamp post, traffic lights, advising criminals to desist forthwith as culprits will be made to face full wrath of the law.