By Sunday Oguntuyi

As Osun state celebrates 29 years of its existence, a federal lawmaker, Senator Adelere Oriolowo representing Osun-west Senatorial district has felicitated with the state government, it’s citizens and the founding fathers.

The Senator in a statement by his media aide, Oluniyi Isamotu, described the state as a success story.

Oriolowo who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance saluted the commendable efforts and solid foundation put in place by the founding fathers of the state which, according to him, has continually propelled it to prosperity and satisfactory development index despite the myriads of problems and challenges it has faced when it was first created.

Looking into the future and learning from the pandemic that has ravaged the world, Senator Oriolowo urged the government of the state, private investors and other members of the state to put more concise efforts into the Agriculture sector of the state. This, he said, will gravitate the state to a more prosperous future.

He said by investing more in Agriculture, there would be more productive jobs for the teeming youths of the state, food sufficiency for the state, and equally increase the IGR of the state which in turn will be used to develop the needed infrastructures in the state.

Senator Oriolowo applauded the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola on the drastic measures and result oriented steps he has taken so far in developing the state and equally advancing the economic prosperity of the state.

Oriolowo advised the citizens of the state to continue live in peace with each other notwithstanding the religious, political or marginal ethnic differences.

He said, “in togetherness, we will achieve a more peaceful, prosperous and desirable state of our dream.”